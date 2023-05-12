Cody Bellinger and Byron Buxton are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has put up 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .288/.360/.530 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), 24th in WHIP (1.100), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .220/.329/.480 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a .214/.301/.449 slash line so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

