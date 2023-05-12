The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and the Chicago Cubs (18-19) will match up on Friday, May 12 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray starting for the Twins and Drew Smyly taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 18 (72%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline underdog of +125 or worse.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

