How to Watch the Cubs vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Drew Smyly will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 183 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .343.
- The Cubs rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.32 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined 1.153 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smyly (3-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.
- In seven starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Matt Barnes
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
|5/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Framber Valdez
|5/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Cristian Javier
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
