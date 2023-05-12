Drew Smyly will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 183 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .343.

The Cubs rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.32 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.153 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly (3-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France

