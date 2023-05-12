Cubs vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (21-17) against the Chicago Cubs (18-19) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-0) versus the Cubs and Drew Smyly (3-1).
Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Cubs 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cubs Player Props
|Twins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.
- The Cubs have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has been a +125 moneyline underdog on five occasions this season and won every game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (183 total).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|W 10-4
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
