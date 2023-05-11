Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will try to get the better of Mike Clevinger, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 165 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.521 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield

