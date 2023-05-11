White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (11-27) against the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 11.
The Royals will look to Brady Singer (2-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-3).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (24%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won five of 22 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (165 total), Chicago is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
|May 14
|Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
|May 16
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
|May 17
|Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
