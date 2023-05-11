Thursday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (11-27) against the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 11.

The Royals will look to Brady Singer (2-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-3).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (24%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won five of 22 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (165 total), Chicago is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule