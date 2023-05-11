The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .266 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Anderson is batting .190 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer (2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
