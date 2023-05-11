The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .266 with five doubles and six walks.

Anderson is batting .190 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings