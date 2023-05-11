Jason Robertson and Jared McCann are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meet at American Airlines Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Joe Pavelski's 77 points this season have come via 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)

McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 70 points (0.9 per game), with 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games (playing 16:20 per game).

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1

