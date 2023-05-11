The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .800 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Royals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 35 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 62.2% of his games this season (23 of 37), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (18.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (29.7%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings