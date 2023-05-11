The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .141 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
