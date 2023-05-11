The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .141 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

