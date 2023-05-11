Hanser Alberto -- batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is hitting .277 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Alberto is batting .471 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alberto has picked up an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (17.6%).
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an 8.82 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.