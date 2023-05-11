Gavin Sheets -- batting .242 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .270 with a double, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Sheets will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Sheets has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits four times (15.4%).
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (23.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
