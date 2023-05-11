Gavin Sheets -- batting .242 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .270 with a double, four home runs and nine walks.

Sheets will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Sheets has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits four times (15.4%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (23.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings