The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), with at least two hits five times (13.2%).
  • He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 22
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer (2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
