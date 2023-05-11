Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), with at least two hits five times (13.2%).
- He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
