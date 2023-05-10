On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.
  • In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 11 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
