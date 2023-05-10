Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .257 with eight doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (eight of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%).

He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

