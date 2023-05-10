Yan Gomes is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis CardinalsMay 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 10 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-1.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .294.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (52.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings