Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and starter Lance Lynn on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored White Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-5).

Chicago has a record of 4-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-14-3).

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 7-14 6-12 7-12 11-18 2-6

