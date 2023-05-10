Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (10-27) and Chicago White Sox (13-24) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-4, 6.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-3, 4.67 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won two of its three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 164 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule