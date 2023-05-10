Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .263 with five doubles and five walks.

In 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%) Anderson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Anderson has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings