The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The Tigers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-135). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 15 of its 33 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 35 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 8-12 4-12 12-7 11-15 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.