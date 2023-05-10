Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-3) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a mark of 15-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (127 total).
  • Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 5 @ Cardinals W 5-4 Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
May 6 @ Cardinals W 6-5 Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
May 7 @ Cardinals L 12-6 Alex Faedo vs Steven Matz
May 8 @ Guardians W 6-2 Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
May 9 @ Guardians L 2-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
May 10 @ Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners - Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners - Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners - Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
May 16 Pirates - Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
May 17 Pirates - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill

