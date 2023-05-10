Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .240 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Torkelson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 13 games this year (38.2%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 35 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Battenfield (0-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.