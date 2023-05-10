The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .253.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings