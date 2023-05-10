On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .170 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In six of 20 games this season (30.0%), Zavala has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Zavala has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings