Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 26 hits, batting .236 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (28.1%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3).
