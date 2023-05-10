Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of them.
- In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Vierling has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 31 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 35 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
