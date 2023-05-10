On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.889 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 35 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .600 with two homers in his last outings.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.6% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), he has scored, and in five of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings