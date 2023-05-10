Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.889 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 35 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .600 with two homers in his last outings.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), he has scored, and in five of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller (2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.