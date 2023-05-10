On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, 12 walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 62nd in slugging.

In 68.6% of his games this season (24 of 35), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Happ has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (11 of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings