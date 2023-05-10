Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, 12 walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 62nd in slugging.
- In 68.6% of his games this season (24 of 35), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (11 of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
