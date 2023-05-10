The Chicago White Sox, including Hanser Alberto (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI), battle starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto has four doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .273.

Alberto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Alberto has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alberto has driven home a run in five games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings