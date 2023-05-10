The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .264 with a double, four home runs and seven walks.
  • In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Sheets has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
