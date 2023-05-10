Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Haase has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

