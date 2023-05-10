Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .203 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including five multi-hit games (13.5%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 18.9% of his games this year (seven of 37), with two or more RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings