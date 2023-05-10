Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on May 10, 2023
Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a .291/.370/.543 slash line so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|10
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .308/.393/.552 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 5
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
