The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .291 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), including nine multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (21.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 15 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings