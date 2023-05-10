Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .291 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), including nine multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (21.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 15 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3).
