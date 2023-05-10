Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .262 with seven doubles and 12 walks.

In 78.8% of his games this year (26 of 33), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benintendi has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 16 games this season (48.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 20 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings