Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (12-24) on Tuesday, May 9, when they match up with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (10-26) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+125). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won five out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (30.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won five of 23 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

