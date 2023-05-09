The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 38 total home runs.

Chicago is 20th in MLB, slugging .389.

The White Sox have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 160 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9 to lead the majors.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.529).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox are sending Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Giolito is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Giolito will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Hunter Brown 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.