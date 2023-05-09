How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to deliver at the plate.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 38 total home runs.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB, slugging .389.
- The White Sox have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 160 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.529).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox are sending Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Giolito is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Giolito will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Brandon Bielak
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Hunter Brown
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
