Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 5-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 59.2%.

Chicago has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-13-3).

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 6-14 6-12 6-12 10-18 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.