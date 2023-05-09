White Sox vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Bookmakers list the White Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox are 5-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Chicago has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-13-3).
- The White Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-10
|6-14
|6-12
|6-12
|10-18
|2-6
