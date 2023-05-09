White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (10-26) taking on the Chicago White Sox (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.47 ERA).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -150 odds on them winning this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60% chance to win.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 160 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Brandon Bielak
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Hunter Brown
|May 14
|Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
