How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 127 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .297.
- The Tigers rank 25th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen (1-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
- In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lorenzen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
