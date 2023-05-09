Tigers vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Lorenzen takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-200
|+165
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-3.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Detroit's last four games have finished above the total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.5.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 5-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 34 opportunities.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|8-11
|4-12
|12-6
|11-14
|5-4
