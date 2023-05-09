Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) and Detroit Tigers (16-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Guardians and Michael Lorenzen (1-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (127 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule