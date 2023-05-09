Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

On Sunday when these two teams last met, the Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. Devin Booker topped the Suns in the win with 36 points, while Nikola Jokic scored 53 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Denver has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 114 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

In their last 10 games, the Suns are averaging 116.8 points per game, 3.2 more than their season average (113.6).

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in league), and give up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.