The Chicago Cubs (17-18) host the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in three innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.294 in four games this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.29, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.

Flaherty has one quality start under his belt this season.

Flaherty enters the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

