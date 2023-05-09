Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (17-18) on Tuesday, May 9 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24), who will answer with Jack Flaherty. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 10 (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

