How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jameson Taillon is set to start for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 11th in MLB play with 41 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago is 13th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .265 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).
- The Cubs are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 13 mark in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.130).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taillon (0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went three innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Matt Barnes
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
|5/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Framber Valdez
