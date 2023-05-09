Jameson Taillon is set to start for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 11th in MLB play with 41 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 13th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .265 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).

The Cubs are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 13 mark in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.130).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went three innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez

