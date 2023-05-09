Cubs vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-125). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-125
|+105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won 10 of the 20 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Chicago has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 55.6% chance to win.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-20-1 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|7-8
|9-10
|8-8
|10-14
|7-4
