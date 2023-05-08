The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .246.
  • In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
