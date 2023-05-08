After hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 28 hits.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (9.7%).

He has scored in eight games this season (25.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings