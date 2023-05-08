The Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (2-1) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Cease has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5 at Twins Apr. 10 5.0 3 3 1 6 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Robert Stats

Robert has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .260/.343/.496 slash line so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .423 with three doubles, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (32 total hits).

He has a slash line of .248/.347/.419 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 35 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 16 RBI.

He's slashing .276/.380/.504 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 33 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .234/.275/.440 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

